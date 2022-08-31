See All Neuropsychologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Joseph Zielinski, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Zielinski, PHD

Dr. Joseph Zielinski, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zielinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1101 Kings Hwy N Ste 302, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 438-5695
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Joseph Zielinski, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619977634
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zielinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zielinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

