Dr. Joseph Zingaro, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zingaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zingaro, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Milford, DE.
Dr. Zingaro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
People's Place II Inc.1131 Airport Rd, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (302) 422-8026
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Joseph Zingaro, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629135058
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zingaro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zingaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zingaro works at
Dr. Zingaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zingaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zingaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zingaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.