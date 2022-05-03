Josephine Hiti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Josephine Hiti, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Josephine Hiti, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN.
Josephine Hiti works at
Locations
1
North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Cares about her patients.
About Josephine Hiti, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1548572662
Frequently Asked Questions
Josephine Hiti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Josephine Hiti using Healthline FindCare.
Josephine Hiti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Josephine Hiti works at
11 patients have reviewed Josephine Hiti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josephine Hiti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josephine Hiti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josephine Hiti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.