Josephine Moss, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Josephine Moss, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Jacksonville, FL.
Josephine Moss works at
Locations
Moss Counseling Services7545 Centurion Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 878-1026Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with this therapist is very positive. She offers helpful advice and perspectives. She listens with compassion. She offer professional advice about considering medication and can recommend consulting a psychiatrist. I would highly recommend her.
About Josephine Moss, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1245589910
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Josephine Moss accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Josephine Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Josephine Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josephine Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josephine Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josephine Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.