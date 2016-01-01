Josephine Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Josephine Smith, FNP
Overview of Josephine Smith, FNP
Josephine Smith, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beaumont, TX.
Josephine Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Josephine Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Smith Family Practice2955 Harrison St Ste 301, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 923-1650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Josephine Smith?
About Josephine Smith, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518933464
Frequently Asked Questions
Josephine Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Josephine Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Josephine Smith works at
6 patients have reviewed Josephine Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josephine Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josephine Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josephine Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.