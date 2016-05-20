See All Chiropractors in Nashville, TN
Joshua Axe, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
2.7 (20)
Overview

Joshua Axe, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Nashville, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    15123 OLD HICKORY BLVD, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 445-7701

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
May 20, 2016
Dr Axe is extremely knowledgable, genuine, and humble. He truly just wants to help people feel better and is bringing us ways to heal ourselves with food, herbs, oils, and lifestyle management instead of all drugs and surgeries. I am so grateful for how much he has helped me!
Tricia in Winston-Salem, NC — May 20, 2016
About Joshua Axe, CHIRMD

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942485958
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joshua Axe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Joshua Axe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Axe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Axe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Axe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

