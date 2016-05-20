Joshua Axe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joshua Axe, CHIRMD
Overview
Joshua Axe, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Nashville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15123 OLD HICKORY BLVD, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 445-7701
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joshua Axe?
Dr Axe is extremely knowledgable, genuine, and humble. He truly just wants to help people feel better and is bringing us ways to heal ourselves with food, herbs, oils, and lifestyle management instead of all drugs and surgeries. I am so grateful for how much he has helped me!
About Joshua Axe, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942485958
Frequently Asked Questions
20 patients have reviewed Joshua Axe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Axe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Axe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Axe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.