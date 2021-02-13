See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in El Dorado Hills, CA
Dr. Joshua Baer, OD

Optometry
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joshua Baer, OD

Dr. Joshua Baer, OD is an Optometrist in El Dorado Hills, CA. 

Dr. Baer works at Joshua Baer Od Inc. in El Dorado Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joshua Baer Od Inc.
    3840 El Dorado Hills Blvd Ste 103, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 618-4832
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Feb 13, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. Baer. Dr. Baer has his own practice in El Dorado Hills now. My husband and I have both followed him to his new practice. We have been his patients for many years since we moved to the area. He is always professional, knowledgeable, and patient. The old office was a little behind the times with some of their clerical processes and the front desk staff were sometimes rude. We tolerated that because Dr. Baer is so great. His new practice is efficient and modern and everyone is professional.
    Rebecca — Feb 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joshua Baer, OD
    About Dr. Joshua Baer, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881889137
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joshua Baer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baer works at Joshua Baer Od Inc. in El Dorado Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

