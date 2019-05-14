Joshua Barnes, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Barnes, FNP
Overview of Joshua Barnes, FNP
Joshua Barnes, FNP is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Frontier School Of Midwery and Family Nursing and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Joshua Barnes' Office Locations
Novant Health Surgical Wellness Charlotte1901 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Josh took time to explain everything. He made my hospital stay so much better. I felt informed and he was sure to tell me go over the plans for the day everyday. Very caring and was happy to answer questions that I had.
About Joshua Barnes, FNP
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1962926964
Education & Certifications
- Frontier School Of Midwery and Family Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Joshua Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Barnes accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Joshua Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.