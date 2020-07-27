Dr. Barras accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua Barras, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Barras, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Skokie, IL.
Dr. Barras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Antoinette Risdon MD Sc4711 Golf Rd Ste 400, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 679-3040
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barras?
very informative. Dr. Barras took the time to explain the test results. very accommodating and concerned about my issues
About Dr. Joshua Barras, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629171194
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barras works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.