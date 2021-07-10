Joshua Carter accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Carter, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joshua Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 621 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 372-2028
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joshua Carter?
Excellent to work with!
About Joshua Carter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932633435
Frequently Asked Questions
Joshua Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joshua Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.