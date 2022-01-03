Joshua Feller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Feller, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joshua Feller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in East Lansing, MI.
Joshua Feller works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Family Practice2852 Eyde Pkwy Ste 175, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-4600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joshua Feller?
Josh takes the time to listen and is very knowledgeable and resourceful. He follows up whenever he says he'll do something. I am sure you're in great hands when Josh is your PA!
About Joshua Feller, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932188638
Frequently Asked Questions
Joshua Feller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Feller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joshua Feller works at
2 patients have reviewed Joshua Feller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Feller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Feller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Feller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.