Dr. Joshua Fine, DC

Chiropractic
Accepting new patients

Dr. Joshua Fine, DC is a Chiropractor in Medford, OR. 

Dr. Fine works at Custom Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Custom Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic LLC
    1910 E Barnett Rd Ste 103, Medford, OR 97504 (541) 245-9544

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Medford Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386947216
    Dr. Joshua Fine, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fine works at Custom Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Fine’s profile.

    Dr. Fine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

