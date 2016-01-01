Joshua Hedberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Hedberg, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Joshua Hedberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anchorage, AK.
Northwest Medical Professional Corp.2841 Debarr Rd Ste 22, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 276-6301
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578864575
Joshua Hedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Hedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Joshua Hedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Hedberg.
