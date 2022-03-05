Joshua Lazarus, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Lazarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Lazarus, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Saint Agnes Urgent Care Main Campus1245 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (520) 694-0111Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 8:00pm
University Orthopaedic Associates (Clovis Location)729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 111, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 320-0531
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lazarus is a Solid Professional who walked me thru the process of my impending hip surgery. He was very thorough in answering All my questions and concerns about the procedure itself, the materials that would be used for the replacement parts, and any possible complications that might arise due to my elevated BMI. I found it very easy to Trust Dr Lazarus and put faith in His and Dr Knedel's abilities. The operation went thru without a hitch and I was walking, pain free within a few hrs post recovery room. The care and kindness given by Dr's Knedel and Lazarus was matched by their surgery Team and Post Surgery Hospital Staff; and the Whole experience left me feeling Truly Blessed that These Folks were the ones who took care of me. I would Highly recommend that if You need to have hip surgery done, that you seriously consider having Dr Lazarus and Dr Knedel be your Surgeons. You couldnt ask for a better Team.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1740613041
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
