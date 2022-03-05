Overview

Joshua Lazarus, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Joshua Lazarus works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.