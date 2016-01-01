Dr. Joshua Lefler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Lefler, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Joshua Lefler, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Wheaton College.
Dr. Lefler works at
Locations
Visiting Angels of Kern County5001 California Ave Ste 107, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Lefler, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780875849
Education & Certifications
- Kern County Mental Health Dept.
- Wheaton College
- UNION UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lefler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefler.
