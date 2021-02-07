See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Joshua Moyer, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joshua Moyer, APN

Joshua Moyer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joshua Moyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8515 Edna Ave Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 330-3490
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2021
    Most thorough new patient appointment ever! Mr. Moyer spent almost an hour with my mother. He examined her and took detailed notes really taking the time to understand her needs. Hands down I would recommend him to anyone looking to be heard and respected. So pleased to have found such a gem. Oh and there was no wait. He was on time!
    Happy and relieved — Feb 07, 2021
    Photo: Joshua Moyer, APN
    About Joshua Moyer, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376795849
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Moyer, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joshua Moyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Joshua Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Moyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

