See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
Joshua Mueller, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (23)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Joshua Mueller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Joshua Mueller works at Diamond Headache Clinic in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diamond Headache Clinic
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 388-6390
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Joshua has been my primary care provider for about two years. I went to him after a referral by a colleague and have no regrets. He doesn’t rush through exams and genuinely cares about my health. Highly recommend him!
    Shawn m duster — Oct 15, 2022
    Joshua Mueller, PA-C
    About Joshua Mueller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336401355
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Mueller works at Diamond Headache Clinic in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Joshua Mueller’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Joshua Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

