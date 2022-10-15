Joshua Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Mueller, PA-C
Overview
Joshua Mueller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Joshua Mueller works at
Locations
Diamond Headache Clinic1460 N Halsted St Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (773) 388-6390
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Joshua has been my primary care provider for about two years. I went to him after a referral by a colleague and have no regrets. He doesn’t rush through exams and genuinely cares about my health. Highly recommend him!
About Joshua Mueller, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336401355
Joshua Mueller accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Joshua Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.