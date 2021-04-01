See All Nurse Practitioners in Pittsburgh, PA
Joshua Palmer, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Joshua Palmer, PMHNP

Joshua Palmer, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Joshua Palmer works at PK Mullick MD & Associates PC in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joshua Palmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    PK Mullick MD & Associates PC
    4608 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Palmer is a new nurse practitioner that works at my psychiatrists office. He is extremely thorough, compassionate, down to earth, and will actually listen to you and give you great feedback. He does his best to make sure we (the patients) are feeling ok, and he is willing to work with you and actually talk to you and listen to you (unlike some doctors that just want to give you meds and send you on your way). My insurance company denied a medication that was working for me and Dr. Palmer fought tooth and nail for me. Finally after several months and a few other medication trials the insurance company finally approved that medication that helped me. He's possibly the best doctor I have ever had!
    Crystal P — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Joshua Palmer, PMHNP
    About Joshua Palmer, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962020834
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Palmer works at PK Mullick MD & Associates PC in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Joshua Palmer’s profile.

    Joshua Palmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

