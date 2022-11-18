Dr. Joshua Perkins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Perkins, OD
Overview of Dr. Joshua Perkins, OD
Dr. Joshua Perkins, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Optometry.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
-
1
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 607-3431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Admar
- Advantra
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
As a senior citizen, I found Dr. Perkins to be a caring doctor who took the time to make you feel he had time to listen to any concerns. Didn't dictate a decision, but gave reasonable options.
About Dr. Joshua Perkins, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1063852259
Education & Certifications
- Us Department Of Veterans Affairs, Nevada Health Care System
- Midwestern University Arizona College Of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perkins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
291 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.