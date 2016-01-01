Dr. Scheidle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshua Scheidle, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Scheidle, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Scheidle works at
Locations
EHP Behavioral Services, LLC8114 Sandpiper Cir Ste 215, Baltimore, MD 21236 Directions (410) 933-9000Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joshua Scheidle, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255629515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheidle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheidle works at
Dr. Scheidle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheidle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheidle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheidle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.