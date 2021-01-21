See All Physicians Assistants in Torrance, CA
Joshua Schoenberger, MSPA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Joshua Schoenberger, MSPA is a Physician Assistant in Torrance, CA. 

Joshua Schoenberger works at Sports & Spine Orthopedic in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports and Spine Orthopaedics
    23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-8700
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Jan 21, 2021
Saw Josh at his Garden Grove location, was diagnosed by Josh, Dr. Borden and Josh did my surgery, and Josh followed me up after my surgery. Let me tell you, I’ve never met a more compassionate and caring Individual in healthcare, he ended up giving me 3 shots of suparts in my knee, THEY DIDNT HURT AT ALL! He is the best! I highly recommend Josh and Dr. Borden for all your Orthopedic needs!
— Jan 21, 2021
About Joshua Schoenberger, MSPA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427514363
Frequently Asked Questions

Joshua Schoenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joshua Schoenberger works at Sports & Spine Orthopedic in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Joshua Schoenberger’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Joshua Schoenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Schoenberger.

