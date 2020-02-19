See All Counselors in Blue Bell, PA
Joshua Snyder, LPC

14 years of experience

Joshua Snyder, LPC is a Counselor in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Immaculata University.

Joshua Snyder works at J Snyder Therapeutic Services in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    J Snyder Therapeutic Services
    1777 SENTRY PKWY W, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 767-7096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 19, 2020
    The practice responded quickly and was able to get me an evaluation that was high quality and thorough. The North Wales location is beautiful and makes therapy a more enjoyable activity. Would definitely recommend to others.
    — Feb 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Joshua Snyder, LPC

    • Counseling
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861759235
    Education & Certifications

    • Immaculata University
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Snyder, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joshua Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Snyder works at J Snyder Therapeutic Services in Blue Bell, PA. View the full address on Joshua Snyder’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Joshua Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

