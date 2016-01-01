See All Physical Therapists in Alliance, OH
Joshua White, MPT

Physical Therapy
4.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Alliance, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Joshua White, MPT

Joshua White, MPT is a Physical Therapist in Alliance, OH. 

Joshua White works at White Physical Therapy Services in Alliance, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joshua White's Office Locations

    White Physical Therapy Services
    75 Glamorgan St Ste 101, Alliance, OH 44601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 249-1603
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Joshua White, MPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134127582
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

