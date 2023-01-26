Josip Katinic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Josip Katinic, ARNP-C
Overview of Josip Katinic, ARNP-C
Josip Katinic, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL.
Josip Katinic works at
Josip Katinic's Office Locations
-
1
The Heart Institute - Medical Plaza6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 490-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Josip Katinic?
I don't think I have ever had a doctor or. health care professional who genuinely cares so much about the welfare of each patient individually. He is a wonderful person, and inspiration to those of us who are fortunate to receive medical care from him/
About Josip Katinic, ARNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174061808
Frequently Asked Questions
Josip Katinic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Josip Katinic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Josip Katinic works at
2 patients have reviewed Josip Katinic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josip Katinic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josip Katinic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josip Katinic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.