Jossue Corrales, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jossue Corrales, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Doral, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences, Villa Clara, Cuba.

Jossue Corrales works at Doctors Medical Center in Doral, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Medical Center, Corporate
    5605 Nw 82nd Ave, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 685-5688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Gilberto M Capiro MD PA
    7800 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 685-5688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Doctors Medical Center
    14750 NW 77th Ct Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 685-5688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2019
    Great doctor have seen me many times, great care and addresses all concerns with immediate care.
    Jossue Corrales, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932456423
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences, Villa Clara, Cuba
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jossue Corrales, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jossue Corrales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jossue Corrales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jossue Corrales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jossue Corrales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jossue Corrales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jossue Corrales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jossue Corrales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

