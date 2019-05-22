Overview

Jossue Corrales, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Doral, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences, Villa Clara, Cuba.



Jossue Corrales works at Doctors Medical Center in Doral, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Miami Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.