Josue Mendoza

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Josue Mendoza

Josue Mendoza is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Josue Mendoza works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Josue Mendoza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 10, 2022
Very engaged - listened carefully. Obviously had read the records so his questions and responses were very on point. He is definitely a good addition to the practice.
May 10, 2022

Photo: Josue Mendoza
About Josue Mendoza

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1467965707
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Josue Mendoza is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Josue Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Josue Mendoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Josue Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Josue Mendoza works at CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Josue Mendoza’s profile.

Josue Mendoza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Josue Mendoza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josue Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josue Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

