Joy Geyman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joy Geyman, PSY
Overview
Joy Geyman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Joy Geyman works at
Locations
University Care Center5602 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92105 Directions (619) 722-0014
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My loved one was going through a lot of health issues and she really helped them cope at a time they could have easily given up!
About Joy Geyman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336243013
Frequently Asked Questions
Joy Geyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Joy Geyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Geyman.
