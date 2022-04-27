Joy Graf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joy Graf, MFT
Overview
Joy Graf, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cameron Park, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4120 Cameron Park Dr Ste 403, Cameron Park, CA 95682 Directions (530) 391-1658
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joy Graf?
A very comfortable and caring environment. She is also very capable of being direct when the situation needs clear input. Truly an exceptional experience.
About Joy Graf, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841390911
Frequently Asked Questions
Joy Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Joy Graf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Graf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joy Graf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joy Graf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.