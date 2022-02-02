Joy Sedlock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joy Sedlock, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Joy Sedlock, PMHNP-BC
Joy Sedlock, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Joy Sedlock works at
Joy Sedlock's Office Locations
-
1
Pastoral Counseling Service of Summit Co Inc611 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303 Directions (330) 996-4600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joy Sedlock?
I cannot give Joy enough praise. I have never had a mental health professional try to help me as much as she has. She has recommended other specialists to try and rule out other conditions I may have. She has helped me with my reproductive health. She truly cares about her patients.
About Joy Sedlock, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285687186
Frequently Asked Questions
Joy Sedlock accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joy Sedlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joy Sedlock works at
6 patients have reviewed Joy Sedlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Sedlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joy Sedlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joy Sedlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.