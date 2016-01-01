See All Nurse Practitioners in College Station, TX
Joy Trevino, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Joy Trevino, RN

Joy Trevino, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. 

Joy Trevino works at St Joseph Health Internal Medicine in College Station, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joy Trevino's Office Locations

    St Joseph Health Internal Medicine
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2000, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Joy Trevino, RN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1710225636
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
    • CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital

