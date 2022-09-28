See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Joyce Boeglin, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joyce Boeglin, FNP

Joyce Boeglin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

Joyce Boeglin works at Union Medical Group Eastside in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joyce Boeglin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Union Associated Physicians Clinic LLC
    2133 S State Road 46, Terre Haute, IN 47803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 244-1800
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Has always taken excellent care of me since I have been going to her. So sad she is retiring
    Sep 28, 2022
    Photo: Joyce Boeglin, FNP
    About Joyce Boeglin, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487877569
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joyce Boeglin, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joyce Boeglin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joyce Boeglin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joyce Boeglin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joyce Boeglin works at Union Medical Group Eastside in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Joyce Boeglin’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Joyce Boeglin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Boeglin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Boeglin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Boeglin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

