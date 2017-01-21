Dr. Joyce Desrosiers, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desrosiers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Desrosiers, OD
Overview of Dr. Joyce Desrosiers, OD
Dr. Joyce Desrosiers, OD is an Optometrist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.
Dr. Desrosiers works at
Dr. Desrosiers' Office Locations
-
1
Eye Clinic of Vero & Optical Butique634 21ST ST, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-6513
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desrosiers?
Dr. Desrosiers does exactly what she states in her mission statement. She is thorough, spends time with you and gives you every reason to believe in her abilities. She is kind and caring. Her exams are very accurate; best pair of progressive lenses I have ever had.
About Dr. Joyce Desrosiers, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, German
- 1932192853
Education & Certifications
- Veteran's Hosp
- Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
- Nova Southeastern U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desrosiers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desrosiers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desrosiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desrosiers works at
Dr. Desrosiers speaks German.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Desrosiers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desrosiers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desrosiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desrosiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.