Joyce Fiel, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Joyce Fiel, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rocklin, CA. 

Joyce Fiel works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Joyce Fiel, NP

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1114411709
    • 1114411709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joyce Fiel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joyce Fiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joyce Fiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joyce Fiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joyce Fiel works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA. View the full address on Joyce Fiel’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Joyce Fiel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Fiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Fiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Fiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

