Dr. Joyce Khami, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joyce Khami, OD
Overview of Dr. Joyce Khami, OD
Dr. Joyce Khami, OD is an Optometrist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Khami works at
Dr. Khami's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Eyecare PA23710 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 769-9599
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khami?
I’ve been taking my kids to Dr. Khami’s office for the past 4 years and I have to say she’s definitely one of the best in Katy. She’s always super patient and accommodating especially with my youngest child. And she takes a wide range of insurances.
About Dr. Joyce Khami, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1740462993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khami accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khami works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.