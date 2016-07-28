See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Warner Robins, GA
Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.3 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Warner Robins, GA. 

Joyce Mack-Leonard works at The Decision Tree LLC in Warner Robins, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Kimberly Duck
Kimberly Duck
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Decision Tree LLC
    402 Corder Rd Ste 200, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 929-4962
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joyce Mack-Leonard?

    Jul 28, 2016
    I wouldn't be alive without her. There is no one better!?
    Tamy in Warner Robins, GA — Jul 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joyce Mack-Leonard to family and friends

    Joyce Mack-Leonard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joyce Mack-Leonard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT.

    About Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215989694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joyce Mack-Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joyce Mack-Leonard works at The Decision Tree LLC in Warner Robins, GA. View the full address on Joyce Mack-Leonard’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Joyce Mack-Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Mack-Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Mack-Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Mack-Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.