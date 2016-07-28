Joyce Mack-Leonard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT
Overview
Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Warner Robins, GA.
Joyce Mack-Leonard works at
Locations
-
1
The Decision Tree LLC402 Corder Rd Ste 200, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 929-4962
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joyce Mack-Leonard?
I wouldn't be alive without her. There is no one better!?
About Joyce Mack-Leonard, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215989694
Frequently Asked Questions
Joyce Mack-Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joyce Mack-Leonard works at
7 patients have reviewed Joyce Mack-Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joyce Mack-Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joyce Mack-Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joyce Mack-Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.