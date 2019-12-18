See All Nurse Practitioners in Federal Way, WA
Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC

Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Federal Way, WA. 

Joycelyn Thomas works at Office in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joycelyn Thomas' Office Locations

  Office
    Office
    30809 1st Ave S # A, Federal Way, WA 98003
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Dec 18, 2019
    Joycelyn is one of the nicest and most compassionate medical providers I have ever encountered. She is really great!
    — Dec 18, 2019
    About Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1235595026
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

