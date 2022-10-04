Juan Anzaldua, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juan Anzaldua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juan Anzaldua, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Juan Anzaldua, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edinburg, TX.
Juan Anzaldua works at
Locations
1
Renaissance Surgery Group2603 MICHAELANGELO DR, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8767
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service and manners.Explained very well
About Juan Anzaldua, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124311394
Frequently Asked Questions
Juan Anzaldua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Juan Anzaldua accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juan Anzaldua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juan Anzaldua works at
6 patients have reviewed Juan Anzaldua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Anzaldua.
