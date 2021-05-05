Juan Clavijo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juan Clavijo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juan Clavijo, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Juan Clavijo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
Juan Clavijo works at
Locations
International Clinic Of The Carolinas Pllc2406 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-4884
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor,understanding and caring
About Juan Clavijo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770063497
Frequently Asked Questions
Juan Clavijo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juan Clavijo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Juan Clavijo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Clavijo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juan Clavijo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juan Clavijo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.