Juan Herrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juan Herrera
Overview of Juan Herrera
Juan Herrera is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Juan Herrera's Office Locations
- 1 777 E 25th St Ste 508, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 696-7772
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juan Herrera?
I’m a pt of Dr Herrera, orthopedic practitioner. He is the best orthopedic I have ever had. The staff is very professional and gentle. I definitely recommend him if you have pain in your bones.
About Juan Herrera
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649712563
Frequently Asked Questions
Juan Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Juan Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juan Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juan Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.