Juan Kojima, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from UC Davis.
Murrieta Dermatology & Skin Cancer40663 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd # A4, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-5341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Mr. Kojima is patient, kind, and truly is passionate about what he does and who he helps. He puts patient care first, which you don’t see from a lot of PAs or MDs. I couldn’t recommend him any higher!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1033301528
- UC Davis
Juan Kojima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juan Kojima accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juan Kojima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juan Kojima speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Juan Kojima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Kojima.
