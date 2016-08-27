See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Juan Lucero, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Juan Lucero, OD

Optometry
2.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Juan Lucero, OD

Dr. Juan Lucero, OD is an Optometrist in Las Cruces, NM. 

Dr. Lucero works at Accutech Family Eye Care in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brent Shelley, OD
Dr. Brent Shelley, OD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Petracca, OD
Dr. Brian Petracca, OD
4.7 (179)
View Profile
Dr. Jennifer Murray, OD
Dr. Jennifer Murray, OD
4.6 (104)
View Profile

Dr. Lucero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Accutech Family Eye Care
    301 N Solano Dr Ste 3, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 541-1075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Astigmatism
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lucero?

    Aug 27, 2016
    He is the only eye doctor I have gone to that I feel really comfortable with. He is funny and charismatic. He informs you what's going on with your eyes and how much they have changed since your last visit.
    Samantha R in Las Cruces, NM — Aug 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Juan Lucero, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Juan Lucero, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lucero to family and friends

    Dr. Lucero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lucero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Juan Lucero, OD.

    About Dr. Juan Lucero, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841335189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Lucero, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucero works at Accutech Family Eye Care in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Lucero’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Juan Lucero, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.