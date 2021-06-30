Juanita Flores has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juanita Flores, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Juanita Flores, FNP
Juanita Flores, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Juanita Flores works at
Juanita Flores' Office Locations
University Family Health Center Se1055 Ada St, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 358-5515
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Flores goes above and beyond for her patients. I have been going to her for over 10 years because she actually listened to my ailments and did everything in her power to treat and heal me. I highly recommend her!
About Juanita Flores, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316104250
Frequently Asked Questions
Juanita Flores accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juanita Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juanita Flores works at
3 patients have reviewed Juanita Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juanita Flores.
