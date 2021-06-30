See All Nurse Practitioners in San Antonio, TX
Juanita Flores, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Juanita Flores, FNP

Juanita Flores, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Juanita Flores works at COMMUNITY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Juanita Flores' Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Family Health Center Se
    1055 Ada St, San Antonio, TX 78223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-5515
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Mrs. Flores goes above and beyond for her patients. I have been going to her for over 10 years because she actually listened to my ailments and did everything in her power to treat and heal me. I highly recommend her!
    DORA — Jun 30, 2021
    Photo: Juanita Flores, FNP
    About Juanita Flores, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316104250
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juanita Flores has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Juanita Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juanita Flores works at COMMUNITY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Juanita Flores’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Juanita Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juanita Flores.

