Overview

Juanita Mares, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. 

Juanita Mares works at Avalon Social Services Inc in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avalon Social Services Inc
    1731 N Comal, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 404-9399
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Feb 03, 2018
    Juanita Mares is a great counselor! I saw her for quite a few sessions and she was amazing. She is very knowledgable, very personable, and has great availability!
    About Juanita Mares, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326206566
