Juanita Toney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juanita Toney, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Juanita Toney, LPC is a Counselor in Chattanooga, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2115 Stein Dr Ste 304, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 322-2360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juanita Toney?
Started seeing her almost a year ago. My life is better because of her. She listenes attentively, always interested in me, shows me compassion during times that I am in need, holds me accountable when I am slipping, encourages me when I feel hopeless. She helps to keep me focused on my goals and works w/ me on ways to achieve those goals. So much more than a therapist... More like a life coach. She provides me with the necessary tools so needed to become happy again & SHE TAKES MY INSURANCE!??
About Juanita Toney, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326272998
Frequently Asked Questions
Juanita Toney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Juanita Toney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juanita Toney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juanita Toney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juanita Toney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.