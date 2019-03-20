Juawanna Schuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Juawanna Schuller, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Juawanna Schuller, ARNP
Juawanna Schuller, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Juawanna Schuller works at
Juawanna Schuller's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine4071 Tates Creek Centre Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 273-3888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juawanna Schuller?
Bottom line, the woman saved my life. I trust her, she takes the time to explain things. She refers me where and when necessary. Excellent practitioner.
About Juawanna Schuller, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528036100
Frequently Asked Questions
Juawanna Schuller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juawanna Schuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juawanna Schuller works at
6 patients have reviewed Juawanna Schuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juawanna Schuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juawanna Schuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juawanna Schuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.