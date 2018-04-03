Jubel Reed, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jubel Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jubel Reed, PA-C
Jubel Reed, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX.
Midland Dermatology1300 W Wall St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 684-4488
We love Jubel, he has a very good patient phycisian attitude, would recommend him to anyone
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1659423556
Jubel Reed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jubel Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Jubel Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jubel Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jubel Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jubel Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.