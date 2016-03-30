See All Counselors in Nashua, NH
Jude Currier, MSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jude Currier, MSW

Counseling
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jude Currier, MSW is a Counselor in Nashua, NH. 

Jude Currier works at New England Center for Comprehensive Counseling Services in Nashua, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Center for Comprehensive Counseling Services
    65 Technology Way Ste 3W7, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 595-9355
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jude Currier?

    Mar 30, 2016
    Jude is a caring, thoughtful therapist. He listens, but doesn't just sit there and say tell me more about that... He actually pays attention to what you're saying and genuinely works with you to move forward. I've already recommended him to friends.
    NH Client in Nashua, NH — Mar 30, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jude Currier, MSW
    How would you rate your experience with Jude Currier, MSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jude Currier to family and friends

    Jude Currier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jude Currier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jude Currier, MSW.

    About Jude Currier, MSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861545378
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jude Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jude Currier works at New England Center for Comprehensive Counseling Services in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Jude Currier’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jude Currier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jude Currier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jude Currier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jude Currier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jude Currier, MSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.