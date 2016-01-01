See All Nurse Practitioners in Towson, MD
Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP

Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD. 

Judith Ben-Zev works at Sheppard Pratt Integrated Behavioral Health At GBMC in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Englert, CRNP
Christopher Englert, CRNP
4.8 (39)
View Profile
Emily Boegner, NP
Emily Boegner, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Judith Ben-Zev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gbmc Health Partners
    8600 La Salle Rd, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 921-4683
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Judith Ben-Zev?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Judith Ben-Zev to family and friends

    Judith Ben-Zev's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Judith Ben-Zev

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP.

    About Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720542996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Judith Ben-Zev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Judith Ben-Zev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Judith Ben-Zev works at Sheppard Pratt Integrated Behavioral Health At GBMC in Towson, MD. View the full address on Judith Ben-Zev’s profile.

    Judith Ben-Zev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Ben-Zev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Ben-Zev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Ben-Zev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Judith Ben-Zev, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.