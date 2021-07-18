Judith Benka, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Benka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Benka, NP
Overview of Judith Benka, NP
Judith Benka, NP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Elmhurst, IL.

Judith Benka's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St # 303, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor she takes good care of my kids when they are sick
About Judith Benka, NP
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063463115
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Benka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Judith Benka accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Benka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Judith Benka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Benka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Benka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Benka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.