Judith Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Berman, MA
Overview
Judith Berman, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Judith Berman works at
Locations
Margolis and Shrier Health Psychology Associates PC1015 Chestnut St Ste 901, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 592-0139
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I was immensely fortunate to have found and chosen Judith Berman to help me through my tough times. She was selflessly helpful, patient, understanding and compassionate; but she was willing to take a stance different than my own if the situation demanded it. In my humble, lay-person opinion, I think that her decades of extensive experience would enable her to deal with just about any relevant psychological condition with utmost competence.
About Judith Berman, MA
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Finnish
- 1588781462
Judith Berman speaks Finnish.
