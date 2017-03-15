See All Clinical Psychologists in Philadelphia, PA
Clinical Psychology
3.0 (4)
Overview

Judith Berman, MA is a Clinical Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Judith Berman works at Margolis and Shrier Health Psychology Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margolis and Shrier Health Psychology Associates PC
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 901, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 592-0139
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    How was your appointment with Judith Berman?

    Mar 15, 2017
    I was immensely fortunate to have found and chosen Judith Berman to help me through my tough times. She was selflessly helpful, patient, understanding and compassionate; but she was willing to take a stance different than my own if the situation demanded it. In my humble, lay-person opinion, I think that her decades of extensive experience would enable her to deal with just about any relevant psychological condition with utmost competence.
    Ashish in Syracuse, NY — Mar 15, 2017
    About Judith Berman, MA

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Finnish
    NPI Number
    • 1588781462
